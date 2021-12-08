Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,063,000 after buying an additional 276,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,094,000 after buying an additional 185,421 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,793,000 after buying an additional 228,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $204.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.41 and its 200 day moving average is $209.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.11 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

