Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $237.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.22. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.80 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,292 shares of company stock valued at $69,594,164 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

