Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.90.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

