Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 112,965 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 87,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRP stock opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.6986 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.61%.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

