Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,389 shares of company stock valued at $31,055,080 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $170.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.19 and a 200-day moving average of $158.62. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $113.79 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.