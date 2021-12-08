Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,255 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,709,377,000 after purchasing an additional 305,405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,212,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,062,000 after acquiring an additional 529,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 413,475 shares of company stock valued at $17,780,638. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Raymond James cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

BSX stock opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.