Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,889 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 577,271 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,779,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1,003.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 321,271 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 943.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 281,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 254,853 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CBD opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.96.

CBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

