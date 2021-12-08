Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,942,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,711.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,775.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,719.13. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

