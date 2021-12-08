Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $4.38 Million Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 79,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Victoria’s Secret as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSCO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $2,642,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $1,385,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $1,082,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $963,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.92.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Victoria's Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

