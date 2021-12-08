Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,236 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

SNPS opened at $356.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $365.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,609 shares of company stock worth $7,745,100. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

