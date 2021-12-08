Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,042,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

NYSE IQV opened at $270.30 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.52 and a fifty-two week high of $272.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

