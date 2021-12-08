Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 63,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,337,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

TMUS stock opened at $117.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.70 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

