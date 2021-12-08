Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in BCE in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 1,035.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 83.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. BCE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.7047 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

