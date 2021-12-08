Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,679,000 after acquiring an additional 35,017 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 215,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,078,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 425.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,233,000 after buying an additional 98,606 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,498,000 after buying an additional 22,539 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.19.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $203.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.30 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

