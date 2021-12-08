Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.8% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after buying an additional 470,900 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $36,959,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,720,000 after buying an additional 335,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,038,000 after buying an additional 240,541 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,386,000 after buying an additional 232,981 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $214,950.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,168,770 shares of company stock valued at $409,988,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $123.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $91.87 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.90.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.