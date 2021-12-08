Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total transaction of $916,232.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,974. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $538.78 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.28.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.