Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 363 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $10,957,508. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price target (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $759.43.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $716.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $711.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.09. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $337.83 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

