Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 435 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 437,365 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $223,420,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,758,000 after purchasing an additional 96,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $611.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $639.62. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $447.82 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

