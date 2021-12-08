Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 837 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE WST opened at $429.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.57. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

