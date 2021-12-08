Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after buying an additional 213,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $998,744,000 after purchasing an additional 69,980 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,418,000 after purchasing an additional 148,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $587,264,000 after purchasing an additional 106,762 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $666.72 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.45 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $645.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $651.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

