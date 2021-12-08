Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Booking by 21.7% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $4,886,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 90.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,245.03 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,397.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,305.50.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,713.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

