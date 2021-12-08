Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $5,688,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 31.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 845,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,333,000 after acquiring an additional 203,321 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 30.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $204.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $224.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.76 and a 200 day moving average of $205.68.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.79.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

