CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $205,964.70 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $900,080.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $573,050.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,115,505.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Shawn Henry sold 2,306 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $597,761.32.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,252 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total transaction of $1,845,343.92.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,950.00.

CRWD stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.18. 3,908,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,012. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.89 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.73 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

