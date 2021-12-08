CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.570-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.190-$0.210 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.96.

CRWD stock opened at $204.32 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $162.89 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of -217.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total value of $900,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total transaction of $241,566.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,441 shares of company stock valued at $42,824,526. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

