CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.190-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $406.50 million-$412.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.95 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.570-$0.590 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.96.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $204.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of -217.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $162.89 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $1,101,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,441 shares of company stock valued at $42,824,526. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

