Crowny Tops One Day Trading Volume of $921,040.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Crowny has a market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $921,040.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00058582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.55 or 0.08731064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00061563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00080487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,380.25 or 1.00392054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002834 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.