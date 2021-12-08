Crust Price Reaches $42.40 on Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00010309 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00128933 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.68 or 0.00608491 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

