Crust Shadow (CSM) Price Hits $0.0282 on Exchanges

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Crust Shadow has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $137.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crust Shadow has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crust Shadow alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00043990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00220325 BTC.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

CSM is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Shadow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Shadow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.