Crypto Sports Achieves Market Cap of $169,266.10 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $169,266.10 and approximately $483.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0618 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

