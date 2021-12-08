Crypto Sports (CSPN) Hits Market Cap of $167,192.08

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0611 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $167,192.08 and $377.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.