CRYPTO20 (C20) Market Cap Achieves $195.36 Million

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be purchased for about $4.89 or 0.00009814 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $195.36 million and approximately $60,127.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CRYPTO20

C20 is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,983,763 coins. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

