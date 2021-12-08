CryptoBlades Price Down 32.5% Over Last Week (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for $11.88 or 0.00023354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $10.07 million and $1.97 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00058476 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,391.14 or 0.08631848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00062588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00080513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,942.29 or 1.00139475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002764 BTC.

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,719 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBlades should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

