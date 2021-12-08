CryptoEnergy (CNRG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.00

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoEnergy coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoEnergy has a market cap of $31,892.13 and $13.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00044156 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00229103 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Profile

CNRG is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoEnergy is cryptoenergy.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

Buying and Selling CryptoEnergy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEnergy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoEnergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

