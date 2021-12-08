Cryptonovae Hits Market Cap of $4.48 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $31,455.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00058048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,387.65 or 0.08664996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00061101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00082165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,764.64 or 1.00253100 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,364,167 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

