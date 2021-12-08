Cryptopay Price Up 33.5% Over Last Week (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and $75.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00228829 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,391,676 coins. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.