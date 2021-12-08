Cubiex (CBIX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45.00

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cubiex has a total market cap of $207,652.19 and approximately $45.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cubiex has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00058052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.60 or 0.08753148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00080971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,912.67 or 1.00421363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002861 BTC.

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com

Cubiex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

