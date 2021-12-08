Culbertson A N & Co Inc Acquires 629 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,887 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,439 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $463.55. 49,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,461. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $466.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.82.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

