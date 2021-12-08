Culbertson A N & Co Inc Buys 2,128 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $358,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 116,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 10.8% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 50,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,301 shares of company stock valued at $41,365,177. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.22. 235,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,535,834. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $118.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

