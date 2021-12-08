Culbertson A N & Co Inc Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,368,000 after buying an additional 26,311 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $227.27. 2,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,341. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.87 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.95.

