Culbertson A N & Co Inc Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,426 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 1.3% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2,912.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.59.

FedEx stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.50. The stock had a trading volume of 32,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.18 and its 200 day moving average is $265.71. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

