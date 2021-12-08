Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $1.35 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,697 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $79.18. 61,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.