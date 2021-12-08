Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $3.58 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,073 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $208.06. The stock had a trading volume of 129,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,820,390. The stock has a market cap of $400.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.19.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

