Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $4.94 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.