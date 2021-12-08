Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $7.54 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.18.

DE stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.18. 22,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.67 and its 200 day moving average is $354.15. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $250.62 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

