Culbertson A N & Co Inc Purchases 2,000 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

VBR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,554. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.45 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

