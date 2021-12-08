Culbertson A N & Co Inc Purchases 545 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $239.21. 38,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,814,038. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $188.60 and a one year high of $243.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.