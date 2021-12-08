Culbertson A N & Co Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.3% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,396,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $295.79. 7,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.20 and its 200-day moving average is $285.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

