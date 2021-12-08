Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will announce sales of $5.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.64 billion. Cummins posted sales of $5.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $23.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.81 billion to $24.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $26.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Amundi purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cummins by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after purchasing an additional 798,253 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 7,718.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 499,045 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,182,000 after acquiring an additional 476,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5,773.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after acquiring an additional 394,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $219.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins has a one year low of $209.09 and a one year high of $277.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

