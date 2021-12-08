CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $42.98. Approximately 3,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 961,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

CVAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Get CureVac alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $60.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in CureVac in the second quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CureVac by 12.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CureVac in the third quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in CureVac in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CureVac by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.

About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.