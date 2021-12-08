CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $42.98. Approximately 3,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 961,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.
CVAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $60.25.
About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.
