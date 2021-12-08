Curio Governance Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (CGT)

Curio Governance (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 93% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Curio Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curio Governance has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $179,894.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded 81.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00045173 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.97 or 0.00223825 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Curio Governance Coin Profile

Curio Governance (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,964,976 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Curio Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

